Dhanush playing with a toddler during Captain Miller launch will spread warmth through your heart

Now, another adorable video from the launch has surfaced on social media. The Atrangi Re star was seen channeling his inner child as he played with a toddler during the event. The two looked adorable as they twinned in white.

Dhanush has been entertaining the fans with back-to-back hits like Naane Varuven, The Gray Man, and Thiruchitrambalam. Now, the versatile star will next grace the silver screens with Arun Matheswaran's directorial Captain Miller. The project was launched in September this year with a formal pooja. The protagonist was seen in an all-white look during the event. He paired a white shirt with matching mundu as he flaunted his salt and pepper beard with long hair.

About Captain Miller

As per reports, the project has been set against the backdrop of the 1930s-40s and includes an element of dark humor. Backed by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan, the film has been presented by T.G. Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. Meanwhile, G. Saravanan and Sai Siddharth are co-producing the film.

Writer Madhan Karky, who is credited with blockbusters like Baahubali, RRR, and Pushpa has written the dialogues for the Tamil version of the movie. While music director GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music for Captain Miller, Shreyaas Krishna and Nagooran are taking care of cinematography and editing respectively. In addition to this, T. Ramalingam is on board the team as the art director.

The much-hyped drama has already gone on the floors and will release in multiple languages including Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Dhanush's other projects

Furthermore, Dhanush will also lead the bilingual film Vaathi, which is being helmed by director Venky Atluri. Over and above this, the star who made his Hollywood debut with espionage thriller The Gray Man this year will also play a crucial role in the second installment of the series titled The Gray Man 2.

