Dhanush poses with Enjoy Enjaami's Arivu and Dhee at Yuvan Shankar Raja's birthday party; See Pic

Music composer and youngest child of Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja turns a year older today, August 31. YSR celebrates his birthday today and social media is filled with lovely wishes for him. Actor Dhanush who was present at Yuvan Shankar Raja's birthday party last night has shared a photo with Enjoy Enjaami's Arivu and Dhee. Sharing the photo, he wrote, "With Enjaami’s .. A billion and a half picture !."

Also, a photo of Yuvan Shankar Raja cutting the cake in presence of his close friends has surfaced on social media. YSR clearly had a gala time celebrating his special day with close friends from the industry. Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan has wished the king of BGM with a short and sweet birthday note. Sharing a photo of him on IG story, she wrote, "wishing you lots of love, lights and sparkles."

D Imman also sent birthday wishes to YSR on Twitter. He tweeted, "Hearty birthday wishes @thisisysr brother! Wishing you loads of joy and peace forever! My prayers to you and your sweet family! Stay blessed!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, actor Dhanush's D44 has been titled Thiruchitrambalam. Thiruchitrambalam is produced by Sun Pictures and Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score music for the film.