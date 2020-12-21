Dhanush poses at Taj Mahal as he joins Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan to shoot Atrangi Re; PHOTO

The romantic drama marks the 130th movie of Akshay Kumar and it marks Dhanush's third Bollywood venture.

It was announced a few months back that Dhanush will be collaborating with and Sara Ali Khan for the Bollywood film Atrangi Re. The Asuran actor has been sharing photos with us to share little updates regarding the filmmaking process. While the film’s shooting happened for a few days in Madurai, now the actor is in the Taj city Agra. Dhanush shared a photo, where he was seen in a rearview while facing the Taj Mahal.

He was seen resting his hand on something imaginary as the only person in the frame is Dhanush. This picture has definitely left the fans intrigued. Dhanush, who is also awaiting the release of a few of his other movies, has recently shared a monochrome BTS picture from the sets of Atrangi Re. For the unversed, AR Rahman will be composing the music for the movie. The romantic drama marks the 130th movie of and has been directed by Aanand L. Rai. Sara Ali Khan will reportedly play double roles in Atrangi Re.

See his post here:

Other than this, Dhanush has a handful of films in his kitty. He is currently awaiting the release of Jagame Thandhiram directed by sensational filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and it has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. The film’s shooting and post production works are finished and it is expected that it will hit the big screens soon. He also has a rural drama titled Karnan. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial was wrapped up a couple of weeks back.

