Dhanush, Priyamani, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza meet up & pose for a star-studded PIC in happy smiles

It's always a delight to watch celebs pose for star-studded pics as fans love to watch them in one frame. Today, we also got hands on one such pic of Dhanush and Priyamani posing with the power couple of Bollywood, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Genelia D' Souza. The stars met up and posed for a star-studded pic with happy smiles.

Priyamani took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic of herself posing with Dhanush, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Genelia D Souza. The stars can be seen posing in bright and happy smiles for the camera. However, it is not known where and how they met. Sharing the pic, Priyamani wrote, She captioned the video, "Look D, We have all grown up. So so nice to meet you and @pillumani @dhanushkraja."

Take a look at the pic here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyamani is likely to join the cast of Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise. According to reports, she will be seen in the role of Vijay Sethupathi's wife in the film. It is said that Priyamani has heard the script and has also given nod. However, nothing is officially confirmed yet. Pushpa 2 will feature Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil reprising their respective roles.

Dhanush is basking in the success of his recently released film, Thiruchitrambalam, which is setting fire at the box office. will be seen next in director Selvaraghavan's Naane Varuven. The first single from the film will release on September 7. He also has Tamil-Telugu bilingual Vaathi/Sir in the pipeline.

Genelia D'Souza is all set to make a grand comeback in the Telugu cinema. She will return to the silver screens with the Kannada-Telugu untitled bilingual drama. Kireeti, the son of former Karnataka minister Gali Janardhan Reddy will be making his screen debut in the flick.