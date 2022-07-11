Dhanush promotes The Gray Man in the US; Shares how he came on board & shot action scenes

Dhanush, who is one of the biggest actor of South, is now all busy promoting his upcoming Bollywood film The Gray Man. Following the success of The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir (2018) in Hollywood, Dhanush will star in Russo Brothers’ next project, titled The Gray Man. After impressing audiences with his intriguing first look poster, the actor is now winning hearts and making nation proud with simplicity and humour.

Dhanush is currently in USA for the promotions and screening of The Gray Man and is getting a lot of accolades for his media interactions. He added that he was super thrilled to learn and explore from the opportunity. The Tamil actor left everyone in spilts with his response on how he came on board for the film. He said, “I don’t know how I ended up in this film. We are big fans of him. We wrote the character keeping him in mind. You can expect a new film starring his character in the lead soon.”

Ana de Armas also opened up about shooting an action scene with Dhanush and said they took many takes to nail the speed of the fight. Ryan Gosling also joked that he got so sick of shooting the hospital scene, he hid the cardiology department sign.

The film is directed by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo and has Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead. The Gray Man also stars Rege-Jean Page, Ana de Armas, Wagner Moura, Billy Bob Thornton and Alfre Woodard in pivotal roles, among others. The Gray Man promises to be a gripping cat-and-mouse chase as Ryan Gosling plays a CIA operative who is now on the run, and Chris Evan’s Loyd Hansel is determined to take him down.

This action drama is based on a book series by Mark Greaney and will get an OTT release on the streaming giant Netflix on July 22, 2022.