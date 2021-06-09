  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dhanush proves he will be a forever heartthrob flaunting his bearded look in this latest photo

Sharing the photo, Dhanush stated that the beverage Goli Soda was his inspiration to write the popular song Rowdy Baby.
5416 reads Mumbai
Dhanush proves he will be a forever heartthrob flaunting his bearded look in this latest photo Dhanush proves he will be a forever heartthrob flaunting his bearded look in this latest photo
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Dhanush, who is currently in the US after shooting for Netflix's The Gray Man, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself. In the photo, the critically acclaimed actor can be seen looking at a bottle of goli soda (a beverage). Sharing the photo, Dhanush added a witty caption, which cracked up his followers. He kidded that it was the inspiration behind lyrics of famous song, Rowdy Baby, which begins with Hey En Goli Soda Ve. It goes without saying that the photo is going viral on all social media platforms.

With the recent photo, Dhanush made his fans swoon over him and he was seen in an all-black attire with a thick moustache and a beard. He wrote, "Hey en goli soda ve !! That lyric inspiration moment .. #rowdybaby (sic)." Rowdy Baby was composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and sung by Dhanush and Dhee.
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dhanush (@dhanushkraja)

Also Read: 3 Ways to style your wide leg pants like Hansika Motwani

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in the upcoming gangster flick Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film will get a direct release on the OTT platform Netflix on June 16. Apart from this, he also has the yet to be titled film directed by Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Apart from these, he will be seen playing a lead role in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. The duo also announced that they will be collaborating for the second instalment of cult classic movid Aayirathil Oruvan.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Dhanush set to return to Chennai as makers of The Gray Man call it a wrap
Jagame Thandhiram: Dhanush is disappointed with the OTT release of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial
Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram: Makers of Karthik Subbararaj directorial have THIS surprise announcement for fans
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram gets Twitter emoji ahead of its release
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Trailer of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial promises an intense gangster flick
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial to release the trailer tomorrow