Dhanush proves he will be a forever heartthrob flaunting his bearded look in this latest photo
Dhanush, who is currently in the US after shooting for Netflix's The Gray Man, took to Instagram to share a photo of himself. In the photo, the critically acclaimed actor can be seen looking at a bottle of goli soda (a beverage). Sharing the photo, Dhanush added a witty caption, which cracked up his followers. He kidded that it was the inspiration behind lyrics of famous song, Rowdy Baby, which begins with Hey En Goli Soda Ve. It goes without saying that the photo is going viral on all social media platforms.
Also Read: 3 Ways to style your wide leg pants like Hansika Motwani
Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in the upcoming gangster flick Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film will get a direct release on the OTT platform Netflix on June 16. Apart from this, he also has the yet to be titled film directed by Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. Apart from these, he will be seen playing a lead role in Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. The duo also announced that they will be collaborating for the second instalment of cult classic movid Aayirathil Oruvan.