Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Karthi and others pay condolences as trade analyst Kaushik LM passes away

Everyone was left in shock after famous film critic and trade analyst, Kaushik LM passed away yesterday after suffering a heart attack. The 36-year-old donned several caps. He was an entertainment tracker, influencer, YouTube video jockey, and film reviewer. Shocked by the untimely demise of Kaushik LM, members from both Tollywood and Kollywood paid condolences to the deceased. Versatile actor Dhanush tweeted, "This is heartbreaking!! Rest in peace @LMKMovieManiac brother. Gone too soon. My deepest condolences to his family and friends."

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna penned on the micro-blogging site, "I am so sorry to hear this...It’s really heart breaking.. what an absolute darling he was..."

Karthi wrote on Twitter, "This news is too shocking. Met Kaushik just two days back at the press con. Deepest condolences to the family and friends. #RIPKaushikLM."

The Warriorr actor Ram Potheneni penned, "So much positivity..so much potential..so much more to see in life…gone too soon..Heartbreaking…@LMKMovieManiac"

Filmmaker Vikrant Prabhu tweeted, "Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM."

Actor Harish Kalyan wrote on Twitter, "Deeply disturbed to hear the news of brother @LMKMovieManiac‘s sudden demise. Such a warm & friendly person. Life is unfair at times. Condolences to his near & dear ones."

Earlier, South stars Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh, and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others, also paid tribute to Kaushik LM.

His last tweet was celebrating the box office success of Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna starrer love saga Sita Ramam.

