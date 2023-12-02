Dhanush REACTS to his 2012 film 3’s re-release; says he is emotional, thankful and overwhelmed

Dhanush’s 2012 psychological romantic film, 3, helmed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth is undeniably one of the best films of the actor till date. The film also introduced a young Anirudh Ravichander to the film industry.

Recently, the Dhanush starrer was re-released in several theaters across Chennai, and garnered highly positive responses from fans, with all the shows being sold out. In fact, earlier in November, a video had surfaced where fans were seen grooving to Anirudh Ravichander's debut song, Why This Kolaveri. In the latest update, the Asuran actor has taken to social media to share his reaction to the audience's response to the re-release.

Check out his post below:

More about 3

3 was a movie of several debuts. Apart from being Anirudh’s debut, the film also marked Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s debut as a director. It was also Dhanush’s first venture as a producer.

The film featured an ensemble cast including Shruti Haasan, Prabhu, Bhanupriya, Sivakarthikeyan and many more in prominent roles. The film follows the story of Ram and Janani, two highschool sweethearts who get married. However, when Ram dies by suicide, Janani tries to find the meaning behind his sudden demise.

Velraj has cranked the camera for the film, while Kola Bhaskar has taken care of the editing. Upon release, the film received widespread acclaim for the performances, the music as well as the cinematography.

Dhanush on the work front

Dhanush will next be seen in the period action film Captain Miller, helmed by Arun Matheswaran. The film also features Shiva Rajkumar, Priyanka Mohan, Sundeep Kishan, Vinoth Kishan, and many more in prominent roles. It was recently revealed that the film would be released in three parts, with the first installment hitting the silver screens in January, 2024.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to feature in a film tentatively titled D50. As the name suggests, the film marks Dhanush’s 50th venture in the film industry. Additionally, the film would be helmed by the Jagame Thanthiram actor, marking his second directorial venture.

