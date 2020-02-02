Dhanush reason behind Amala Paul & AL Vijay’s divorce? Director’s father makes SHOCKING revelations

In a recent interview, AL Azhagappan, AL Vijay's father, made a shocking statement about his son AL Vijay's divorce with Amala Paul. He stated that Dhanush is the reason behind their divorce.

Actress Amala Paul and filmmaker AL Vijay got married in June 2014 in Chennai. Two years later in 2016, the couple parted ways and officially got divorced in February 2017. Both have moved on in their life. AL Vijay got married to Dr R Aishwarya in a private ceremony last year in July. After his divorce from Amala Paul, the filmmaker decided to start a new beginning with a girl, decided by his parents. On the other hand, Amala is doing great in her professional space. She is one of the most talented actresses of the current lot. However, the actress has hit the headlines yet again over her personal life.

In a recent interview, AL Azhagappan, AL Vijay's father, made a shocking revelation about his son’s divorce with Amala Paul. He stated that Dhanush is the reason behind their divorce. AL Vijay’s father said Dhanush offered Amala 'Amma Kanakku' through his production banner when she had already decided to quit acting post her wedding. However, she agreed to do Dhanush’s film and this created problems in Amala and AL Vijay’s life. This accusation by AL Azhagappan has left many in the industry in a state of shock.

During one of the interviews, AL Vijay post his divorce had a very positive reaction towards his personal life. He had said, "When Amala wanted to continue her career in films, I supported her. I was never a hindrance. The accusations that I or my family were stopping her from work are completely untrue. The base for any marital relationship is honesty and trust when that is breached the existence of committed relationship becomes pointless. I really value the institution of marriage and relationship a lot”.

