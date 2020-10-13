Dhanush receives bomb threat at his residence; Bomb squad conducts through search operation

This bomb threat at Dhanush's residence comes after hoax bomb threat calls at Suriya's old office and Rajinikanth's residence.

In what looks like a never-ending saga in the Kollywood industry, actor Dhanush has now received a bomb threat at his residence in Chennai. Bomb squad with sniffer dogs are conducting a thorough search operation at his residence in Abhiramapuram in Chennai. Police are now trying to track the caller who made the call and investigations are on to know who really made the call. This comes after today’s report about a bomb threat at Vijayakanth’s home.

It is to be noted that a couple of weeks back, actor Suriya’s office in Chennai also received a hoax bomb threat. A couple of months back, a mentally challenged minor boy issued hoax bomb threat to Rajinikanth’s residence. After knowing about the minor boy’s condition, Rajinikanth offered to help the family financially and he also promised to help with the boy’s educational expenses.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush has a handful of films in his kitty including Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj. The gangster flick was wrapped up before the lockdown for COVID 19 was imposed. The film has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. He also has Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj. The rural drama was bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu’s V Creations. His next film with Karthik Naren is yet to be rolled out. It is anticipated that Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady in the film. However, the makers are yet to announce the complete list of cast and crew.

