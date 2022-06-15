Dhanush returns to big screen with Thiruchitrambalam after 2 years; Announces release date with motion poster

Dhanush's next titled Thiruchitrambalam is one of the most anticipated films in Kollywood. Today, the actor announced a new release date of the film with a motion poster. Thiruchitrambalam, which was scheduled to hit the screens on July 28, will now release on August 17. The motion poster shows him in a jolly mood and promises a blockbuster entertainer.

Dhanush took to his Twitter handle and shared the motion poster as he announced the release. And looks like it's not just fans who are excited for his return to the big screen after a long time but Dhanush too. The actor tweeted, "Well it’s been a while isn’t ? Thiruchitrambalam from august 18th. See you all in theatres." Dhanush's Thiruchitrambalam will clash at the box office with Silambarasan's Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu.

It is to be noted that Dhanush's last release was Karnan in 2021, which made marked the highest opening of his career. However, he did have 3 released in this one including Jagame Thanthiram, Maaran, and Atrangi Re, which were all OTT released. So, after almost more than a year, Dhanush is returning to the big screen and fans are super excited to watch the superstar.

Directed by Mithran Jawahar, the Maaran actor will be seen romancing three heroines Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Nithya Menen in the film. The makers have been introducing the cast members from the film through character posters one by one. While Raashi will be seen as Dhanush's high school classmate, Priya Bhavani will play a pleasant village girl.

Also Read: Thiruchitrambalam: After Raashii, meet Priya Bhavani Shankar’s character Ranjani from Dhanush's next

Financed by Kalanithi Maran under the renowned production house Sun Pictures, the film will have tunes scored by music director Anirudh Ravichander. Apart from this, the film's technical crew further has Om Prakash as the cinematographer and Prasanna GK as the editor.