Dhanush REVEALS he is happy on the ban of public exams for classes 5 and 8

After the Tamil Nadu Government imposed a ban on public exams for class 5 and class 8 students, actor Dhanush took to his Twitter space and stated that the news made him happy. He stated, “Really happy to know that the public exams for class 5 and class 8 are banned. This will keep the young minds from being stressed and it will keep the parents happy.”

On the work front, Dhanush has a bunch of movies in his kitty including a Bollywood film with . He has also been roped in to play key roles in several Kollywood movies. His movie with Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively titled D40, was wrapped up recently. A glimpse of the movie’s first look was released by the makers.

Dhanush is currently busy with the shooting of his film with Pariyerum Perumal famed director Mari Selvaraj. Titled Karna, the film has Mollywood actor Lal and Gouri Kishan in key roles. The film, which was earlier called D41, is produced by Kalaipuli Thanu and it is being said that Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the female lead. He will also be seen in the lead role for a film directed by Mithran Jawahar. Titled D44, the film might have south star Nithya Menen as the female lead. Recent media reports also suggested that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.