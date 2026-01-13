Dhanush reviews Sandeep Pradeep's mystery thriller Eko, lauds Biana Momin's 'world-class' performance: 'Deserves all the highest...'

Eko, starring Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, received several positive responses following its theatrical and OTT releases. Now, Dhanush has taken to his social media handle to laud the film, calling it a “masterpiece.”

Dhanush reviews Sandeep Pradeep’s Eko

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Dhanush wrote, “EKO the Malayalam film is a masterpiece. Actor Biana Momin deserves all the highest honours. World class performance.”

Here’s the official post

More about Eko

Eko follows the story of an elderly woman, Mlaathi Chedathi, who lives in a secluded hilly region of Kattukunnu near the Kerala–Karnataka border. With her children living far away, her only human company is her caretaker, Peeyos.

Mlaathi is one of the many wives of the infamous dog breeder Kuriyachan, who is being hunted by both the state and a terror group. While he remains underground, his wife and caretaker begin to uncover hidden truths about him, unraveling a tale filled with mystery and tension.

Even in his absence, every character evolves into someone far more suspicious, with each doubting the true intentions of the others.

The film stars Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role, along with Biana Momin, Sim Zhi Fei, Vineeth, Saurabh Sachdeva, Narain, Ashokan, Binu Pappu, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Kishkindha Kaandam fame Dinjith Ayyathan, the film is written by cinematographer Bahul Ramesh, who also handled the visuals. Produced by MRK Jhayaram under the banner of Aaradyaa Studio, the film features music composed by Kalamkaval fame Mujeeb Majeed. The mystery thriller is edited by Sooraj ES.

Dhanush’s work front

Dhanush was last seen in a lead role in the Hindi-language film Tere Ishk Mein. Directed by Aanand L. Rai, the film chronicles the story of Shankar, a man who develops a relationship with Mukti while she conducts her PhD research on him.

After Mukti ends their relationship, Shankar loses his temper and causes chaos before leaving his old life behind. Years later, their unresolved past resurfaces when they meet again, and the film explores what happens to both of them next.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will next appear in the tentatively titled D54. Directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja, the film is expected to feature Mamitha Baiju as the co-lead.

