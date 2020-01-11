Dhanush’s Asuran makes history as it reaches 100 days in cinema houses

Dhanush's Asuran has completed 100 days in cinema houses. The film was directed by Vetrimaran and it had Manju Warrier as the female lead.

It will be fair to say that Dhanush’s Asuran is a landmark for Indian cinema. The film, which also had Manju Warrier and Pasupathi in lead roles, had a subtle take in a number of issues with caste discrimination as its main subject. Directed by Vetrimaran, the film has now created a milestone, as it crossed 100 days in cinema houses. Announcing the news on social media, producer Kalaippuli S Thanu has an emotional message to audience.

The producer shared some photos of Dhanush from the movie, while stating that he would be thankful to the well wishers and fans who made it possible. In the film, Dhanush played the role of a father, who had a tough life as a youth. When his young son rebels against caste Hindus, Dhanush tries to settle down the issue with the help of elders in the village. However, he loses his son in a brutal way after a series of fights between both the parties. The film goes on when his younger son tries to avenge the loss brother and how Dhanush protects his family from further harm. Manju Warrier played the role of Dhanush’s wife and her laudable performance as a fearless, tough mother was yet another feather to the cap.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s Pattas is all set to hit the big screens on January 15. His film with Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up recently. He is currently busy with the shooting of his next film, Karnan which is being directed by Kaithi fame Mari Selvaraj.

