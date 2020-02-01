Dhanush’s D40: Here’s an exciting detail about the film’s first look

The makers of Dhanush's D40 have revealed that they will announce the first look release date on February 9.

It goes without saying that we all are desperately waiting to see Dhanush’s look from his movie with Karthik Subbaraj tentatively titled D40, the makers have now revealed that they will shoot small portions of the film for three days starting from February 6. After wrapping up on February 9th, they will reveal the date that they are planning to unveil the film’s first look. Though the makers have not made an official announcement on the film’s title, some reports claim that the film will be named Suruli.

It is being reported that the film will be a gangster and it is produced under Y Not Studios. Santosh Narayanan has been roped in to compose the film’s music. With the pictures that leaked online, it was already revealed that he will be seen with thick mustache, resembling Superstar Rajinikanth's look from Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta.The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters.

The film also has veteran Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who has acted in acclaimed projects like Braveheart, Trainspotting, The Chronicles of Narnia, Wonder Woman and Game of Thrones, is playing a crucial role. Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently shooting for his next film with Pariyerum Per

umal famed director Mari Selvaraj. It is being reported that the film will be wrapped up soon. His film Pattas was released recently, and it is all set to be released for Telugu audience as Local Boy.

Credits :Twitter

