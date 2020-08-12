  1. Home
Dhanush’s D43 director Karthik Naren to enter digital platform with a sci fi web series

While he did not reveal any further details about it, this news has made his fans go gaga.
Young director Karthik Naren shot to his fame after his thriller film Dhruvangal Padhinaaru. Currently, he is busy with his next directorial venture starring Dhanush as the lead actor. While having an interaction with his followers on social media, the director revealed that he will soon enter the digital platform with a sci-fi web series. While he did not reveal any further details about it, this news has made his fans go gaga. It is expected that he will soon announce more details about the project soon.

In February, Dhanush had revealed on his Twitter space that he will be collaborating with young director Karthik Naren for his next film. The film will have music by GV Prakash Kumar and Sathya Jyothi films will be bankrolling it. The makers have not revealed any more information. It is expected that the film will have Malavika Mohanan as the female lead as she hinted at starring in a Dhanush film soon.

V Prakash has been roped in as the music director for the film, and he recently revealed that he has finished composing music for the film. Taking to Twitter, the composer had revealed the information. He wrote, “songs composed and ready for #D43 ... written by D and Vivek .... all news will be revealed once the quarantine is over”. The film will be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. The makers have not revealed any more information.

