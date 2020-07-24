  1. Home
Dhanush’s D43: GV Prakash REVEALS songs are composed; Says update will be made on the actor's birthday

Tentatively titled D 43, GV Prakash revealed that he has finished composing music for the film and that an update is on the cards on his birthday.
2751 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 06:48 pm
The magic that GV Prakash Kumar creates while composing music for Dhanush’s films is unmatchable. Be it Polladhavan or Asuran, the music director’s compositions for Dhanush have always been jaw-dropping. For Dhanush’s upcoming film with Karthik Naren, GV Prakash has been roped in as the music director. Tentatively titled D 43, GV Prakash revealed that he has finished composing music for the film and that an update is on the cards on his birthday.

Taking to Twitter, the composer had revealed the information. He wrote, “Songs composed and ready for #D43 ... written by D and Vivek .... all news will be revealed once the quarantine is over”. When a fan asked if there would be any update on Dhanush’s birthday, he replied that there would be an update. The film will be bankrolled by Sathya Jyothi Films. The makers have not revealed any more information.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram. The film was wrapped up recently and Santosh Narayanan has composed music. Produced by Y NOT Studios, the film was supposed to hit the big screens on May 1. Recent reports suggested that several OTT platforms are holding talks with Dhanush to release the film digitally. His film with Mari Selvaraj titled Karnan was also wrapped up recently. According to the most recent reports, he will be joining hands with Vetri Maaran yet again for a film.

