Dhanush’s D43: Lyricist Vivek turns dialogue writer for the Karthik Naren directorial

Lyrist Vivek took to his Twitter space and announced the news. It is expected that more details regarding the film will be updated soon.

A couple of months back, Dhanush took to his Twitter space and announced that he will be collaborating with director Karthik Naren in his next film. While we are expecting more new updates regarding the film, it has now been revealed that the film will have popular lyricist Vivek as the dialogue writer. The lyricist took to his social media space and revealed the news and treated the fans of Dhanush with this big update.

He wrote, “First time as a Screen Writer n 1st tamil film as a Dialogue Writer Lucky to work with one of d Best Actors of this gen @dhanushkraja Sir Thanks to my Director n Bro @karthicknaren_M Its a special bond with @SathyaJyothi_ Happy to work with @gvprakash Bro Ms @MalavikaM_#D43” Dhanush recently announced that the shooting of his upcoming Bollywood film Atrangi Re. Now, it can be expected that new updates about his next film with Karthick Naren will be announced soon. As per the latest reports, the film will be rolled out soon as Karthick Naren has finished all the pre-work for the film. It was recently reported that actor Prasanna has been roped in to play a key role in the film tentatively titled D43.

First time as a Screen Writer n 1st tamil film as a Dialogue Writer Lucky to work with one of d Best Actors of this gen @dhanushkraja sir Thanks to my Director n Bro @karthicknaren_M Its a special bond with @SathyaJyothi_ Happy to work with @gvprakash Bro Ms @MalavikaM_#D43 pic.twitter.com/djUmBVTFe8 — Vivek Lyricist (@Lyricist_Vivek) January 3, 2021

GV Prakash has also been sending updates regarding the film on a regular basis. Recently, he revealed on his Twitter space that the film will have Dhanush penning lyrics and rendering his voice for some songs. It was announced that the film will have Master star Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

