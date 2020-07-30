Dhanush’s D43: Malavika Mohanan hints at maiden collaboration with the Asuran actor?

While wishing Dhanush for his birthday, Malavika Mohanan expressed her desire to work with him.

We all know that Dhanush will be joining hands with Karthik Naren for his next film tentatively titled D43. While his next two films namely Jagame Thandhiram and Karnan are awaiting the release after lockdown, D43’s filming process has not yet been started. Now, Master star Malavika Mohanan has hinted at a possible collaboration with Dhanush in the film. While wishing Dhanush for his birthday, Malavika Mohanan expressed her desire to work with him.

She wrote on Twitter, “Wishing you a very Happy Birthday and an amazing year ahead @dhanushkraja sir! Super excited to work with you!(hopefully someone will cast us together in a film soon”. While this tweet by itself took over the internet with her fans retweet it and sharing it on social media, Dhanush’s reply has made fans go gaga. Replying to her wish, Dhanush wrote, “Thank you, looking forward”. This has left fans speculating that Malavika will be seen playing the leading lady in D43.

Check out Malavika's Tweet here:

Thank you, looking forward :) — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) July 29, 2020

GV Prakash will be composing music for the film. The composer has been treating fans with little updates about the film every now and then. Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next seen in Karthik Subbaraj directorial gangster flick Jagame Thandhiram. His film Karnan with Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj had its glimpse of making video released on Dhanush’s birthday. It was also recently reported that Dhanush will join hands with Vetri Maaran yet again after the lockdown. Malavika Mohanan, on the other hand, will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

