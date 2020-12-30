Dhanush’s fans go gaga on Twitter anticipating Jagame Thandhiram update after the actor tweeted about Master

Kollywood's popular actor Dhanush took to his Twitter space and urged fans to be safe while watching movies in theatres.

It was announced recently that the upcoming film of Thalapathy Vijay titled Master will hit the big screens on January 13. While many celebrities have been sharing their excitement to watch the film, Dhanush has also made a statement regarding the film’s release and it has been going viral ever since he posted it. The actor encouraged fans to stay safe while watching the film and wished the makers ahead of its release.

Dhanush tweeted, “Vijay sir’s Master releases on Jan 13th. It’s great news for cinema lovers and I hope watching movies with friends and family helps to thrive the theatre culture once again. Nothing like a theatre experience. Please take all the safety precautions and watch the film in theatres.” After his tweet came up, Dhanush’s fans have been expressing their anticipation that his next film Jagame Thandhiram will also be released soon.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram is a gangster flick and it has Dhanush in the titular role, while Lekshmi Menon will be seen as the leading lady. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. Master, on the other hand, has Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaarj, Master has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Arjun Das and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen playing key roles.

