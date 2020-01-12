Dhanush’s film with Karthik Subbaraj gets THIS title? Find Out

The south flick which is helmed by director Karthik Subbaraj has now got a confirmed title in Suruli as per the latest news reports.

There has been a lot of speculation with regards to the title of the Dhanush starrer. The south flick which is helmed by ace director Karthik Subbaraj has now got a confirmed title in Suruli as per the latest news reports. The news reports further suggest that Reliance Entertainment has in a way confirmed that the Dhanush starrer is indeed titled Suruli. Earlier, there was an official statement released by the producers of the film Y Not Productions stating that the film is yet to receive its title. The director of the film also tweeted about the film's titled saying that it will be announced very soon.

But, now with the latest confirmation reports coming in, the fans and followers of the south megastar Dhanush have started believing that the south drama is actually called Suruli. The film is expected to be a gangster drama. The fans and audience members are awaiting more updates about the south film which will also feature the gorgeous actress Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. The film helmed by Karthik Subbaraj will also feature James Cosmo, Joju George, Sanchana Natarajan, Kalaiyarasan and Deepak Paramesh among others. The story line of the film is completely kept under wraps. The film was majorly shot in the United Kingdom.

Some time back the film's leading lady Aishwarya Lekshmi had posted a picture with the south superstar Dhanush. The Pattas actor is currently riding high on the success of his last release Asuran. The film went on to become a smashing hit at the box office. Vetri Maaran helmed the Dhanush starrer which also feature Manju Warrier.

