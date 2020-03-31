Dhanush’s first look from his unreleased movie Thirudan Police goes viral

First look poster of Dhanush from his unreleased film Thirudan Police surfaced online and now it is making the rounds on social media.

Dhanush’s fans are currently awaiting the release of his movies Karnan and Jagame Thanthiram. Other than his movies, the actor has been making the headlines for his previous movies too. Recently, social media went gaga over Dhanush’s director brother Selvaraghavan’s photo on Twitter. As the director shared a photo of his screenplay, people saw a name, ‘Kumaru’ in it and started speculating that it would by the sequel of Dhanush starrer Pudhupettai. Now, a photo of Dhanush’s first look from his unreleased movie surfaced online and it is going viral.

Titled Thirudan Police, the film was supposed to release after Pudhupettai. The film was directed by Aravind Krishna and Yuvan Shankar Raja was roped in to play its music, while Na Muthukumar was supposed to pen lyrics for its songs. However, due to unknown reasons, the film did not take off as planned. Now the first look of the film surfaced online and it is doing the rounds. Dhanush was last seen in Pattas, in which he was seen in dual roles. Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada were seen as female leads.

Jagame Thanthiram was directed by Karthik Subbaraj and recently, the film’s shooting was wrapped up. He also announced on social media that the shooting of his next film Karnan, with Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj was wrapped up. Jagame Thandhiram had its title look and first look released a while back. His film Asuran, which was directed by Vetrimaaran has become a huge hit and it was critically acclaimed too.

