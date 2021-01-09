Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: The Karthik Subbaraj directorial to hit the big screens in February?

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram is touted to be a gangster flick and it has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady.

Well, it looks like it is raining new releases in Kollywood. While fans are still waiting for the release of Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Silambarasan TR’s Eeswaran on Pongal, a new piece of news has come as a huge treat to the fans. Dhanush’s most awaited gangster flick titled Jagame Thandhiram is reportedly all set to hit the big screens in the month of February. According to a report in The Times Of India, the makers will soon announce the film’s release date.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram is a gangster flick and it has Dhanush in the titular role, while Lekshmi Menon will be seen as the leading lady. The film was supposed to hit the big screens in Summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. Earlier this month, the film made the headlines after Dhanush wished Thalapathy Vijay for the release of his upcoming film Master.

His Tweet left his fans anticipating that Jagame Thandhiram will be released soon. Meanwhile, other than this, Dhanush recently joined the sets of his upcoming film with Karthik Naren tentatively titled D 43. The film has Malaika Mohanan as the leading lady. Recent reports also suggested that Dhanush will be joining the sets of his Hollywood film The Gray Man in the month of February. He also has Karnan directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. His yet to be titled film with Selvaraghavan was also rolled on the floors recently.

