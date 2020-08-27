  1. Home
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers CONFIRM that the Karthik Subbaraj directorial will NOT be released on OTT

Taking to his Twitter space, the film's producer Sashikanth hinted that the Jagame Thandhiram will not be released on OTT platforms and that the makers will wait for theaters to reopen.
After the makers of Suriya’s Soorarai Pottrru announced that the film will be released directly on OTT platforms, it was anticipated that Dhanush’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram will also get a direct OTT release. However, a report on The times Of India states that the makers have no such plans and they will wait for theatres to reopen. The film's producer Sashikanth took to his Twitter space and hinted that they will wait to release the film in theatre.

He wrote on his Twitter space, “Jagam is still healing & not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open & don’t believe in rumours. The entire team is waiting to see @dhanushkraja go #rakitarakita on a big screen soon”. After his Tweet surfaced online, fans expressed how excited they are to know it and started trending the hashtag #WeWantJTOnTheatres. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has Dhanush as the lead actor.

After Soorarai Pottru’s release on OTT platform was announced, it was reported that two more big Kollywood films are all set to get a direct release on digital platform. Fans started anticipating that Thalapathy Vijay’s Master and Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram are the two movies. While Master’s producer confirmed that the film will only have a theatrical release, now Jagame Thandhiram makers have also announced the same. Directed by Sudha K Prasad, Soorarai Pottru will be released on October 30 in Amazon Prime.

