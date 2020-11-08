Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers of Karthik Subbaraj directorial hint at an update on Monday

It is expected that the makers will unveil the teaser or trailer of Dhanush's Jagame Thandhiram on Diwali and the same will be announced tomorrow.

While we are all waiting for an official update from the makers of Dhanush’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram, it is now expected that one will be made on Monday as the makers have hinted at it. Sash of Y Not Studios took to his Twitter space and wrote, “09.11.2020 Monday”. The Tweet was shared by Karthik Subbaraj and he wrote, “After a long time...” As soon as the Tweets were shared, the fans took to the comments section and expressed their anticipation.

The last update that the makers revealed was the first single track titled ‘Rakita’, which was released on the birthday of Dhanush. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film was wrapped up in the month of February. The makers resumed with the film’s postproduction work after the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission to filmmakers to resume with the post production work of movies. It was reported that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms. However, the makers dismissed the rumours.

See the Tweets here:

After a long time...... https://t.co/5CliIYD4n6 — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 7, 2020

Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: Makers to REVEAL pre production glimpse & shoot updates tomorrow

The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu and the makers announced that the single track will also be released in both the languages. The film’s first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu were released in February when the makers wrapped up the shooting. Produced by Y Not Studios, it was expected that the film will hit the big screens this year. The release might be delayed owing to the pandemic situation. Santosh Narayanan has composed the film’s music.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×