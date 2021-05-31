Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial to release the trailer tomorrow

The film will get a direct release on the video streaming platform Netflix on June 18, 2021.

After a long wait, the makers of Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram have finally announced that the film’s trailer will be released tomorrow at 10 am. The film will get a direct release on the video streaming platform Netflix on June 18, 2021. Jagame Thandhiram is directed by Karthik Subbaraj and it is one of the highly anticipated films. In February, the makers released a teaser and it received a tremendous positive applaud.

The Dhanush starrer is touted to be a gangster flick. The film went on floors in 2019 and it was supposed to be released in summer 2020. However, it did not happen owing to the pandemic situation. It should be noted that the fans of the Asuran actor made the headlines after videos of the fans mounting posters of the film in districts across Tamil Nadu demanding a theatrical release surfaced online. The makers released the film’s teaser in February and it was received well by the audience.

#JagameThandhiramTrailer நாளை காலை பத்து மணி முதல்..... pic.twitter.com/dQZClHwU7r — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) May 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Dhanush was recently seen on the big screens in the film Karnan. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film was lauded by fans and critics alike. He has a line up of films in his kitty including Naane Varuven, a yet to be titled film with Malavika Mohanan. He also has a Hollywood film titled The Gray Man and a Bollywood film titled Atrangi Re. On the other hand, Aishwarya Lekshmi has the magnum opus in her kitty titled Ponniyin Selvan directed by Mani Ratnam.

