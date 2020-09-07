  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers RELEASE a special poster on Aishwarya Lekshmi’s birthday

After the makers shared a special poster for Aishwarya Lekshmi, the actress took to her Instagram space and thanked them with an emotional note.
11325 reads Mumbai
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers RELEASE a special poster on Aishwarya Lekshmi’s birthdayDhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers RELEASE a special poster on Aishwarya Lekshmi’s birthday
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

A special poster for young actress Aishwarya Lekshmi was released by the makers of Jagame Thandhiram on her birthday. For the fans, this photo came as a sweet surprise and it went viral on social media in a jiffy. Aishwarya Lekhsmi, who was touched by the makers’ gesture, thanked them in an emotional post on Instagram. With the photo, Aishwarya stated how she missed the crew members and recalled memories from the shooting days.

“Waking up to this was the best morning feeling ever! Also remembering our shoot days and missing all of you, our brilliant technical crew, co artists, AD’s, Team from Ynot, our wonderful English crew!! Missing our shoot so much, that i wish we can maybe shoot the same film with the same crew all over again. Can imagine @sash041075 sir rolling his eyes at this point. Thankyou for making me mushy so early in the morning. Haha. I love you guys,” she wrote.

See her post here:
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Aishwarya Lekshmi (@aishu__) on

Also read: Yuvan Shankar Raja, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj set the internet on fire with ‘I don’t know Hindi’ T shirts; See PHOTOS

Meanwhile, the makers recently stated that the film will have a direct theatrical release and they are not planning for OTT release. After Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was announced to be released on OTT platform, the makers confirmed the news. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has Dhanush as the lead actor, and it is bankrolled by his home banner, Y Not Studios. It is expected that the film will be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted and theaters are opened for public.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement