Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers RELEASE a special poster on Aishwarya Lekshmi’s birthday

After the makers shared a special poster for Aishwarya Lekshmi, the actress took to her Instagram space and thanked them with an emotional note.

A special poster for young actress Aishwarya Lekshmi was released by the makers of Jagame Thandhiram on her birthday. For the fans, this photo came as a sweet surprise and it went viral on social media in a jiffy. Aishwarya Lekhsmi, who was touched by the makers’ gesture, thanked them in an emotional post on Instagram. With the photo, Aishwarya stated how she missed the crew members and recalled memories from the shooting days.

“Waking up to this was the best morning feeling ever! Also remembering our shoot days and missing all of you, our brilliant technical crew, co artists, AD’s, Team from Ynot, our wonderful English crew!! Missing our shoot so much, that i wish we can maybe shoot the same film with the same crew all over again. Can imagine @sash041075 sir rolling his eyes at this point. Thankyou for making me mushy so early in the morning. Haha. I love you guys,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, the makers recently stated that the film will have a direct theatrical release and they are not planning for OTT release. After Suriya’s Soorarai Pottru was announced to be released on OTT platform, the makers confirmed the news. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has Dhanush as the lead actor, and it is bankrolled by his home banner, Y Not Studios. It is expected that the film will be released as soon as the lockdown is lifted and theaters are opened for public.

