  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers to REVEAL an exciting new update tomorrow

Taking to their Twitter space, the makers of Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thandhiram announced that they will reveal an update tomorrow to mark Dhanush’s birth month.
3041 reads Mumbai
Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers to REVEAL an exciting new update tomorrowDhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers to REVEAL an exciting new update tomorrow
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In what came as a surprising news to the fans of Dhanush and Karthik Subbaraj, the makers of the duo’s next film Jagame Thanthiram are all set to reveal an exciting new update tomorrow at 9 am. Taking to the Twitter space, the makers announced that they will reveal an update to mark Dhanush’s birth month. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film was wrapped up in the month of February. After the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to film makers to resume with the post production work of movies, the editing work of Jagame Thandhiram was also resumed.

Meanwhile, it was revealed that in Jagame Thandhiram, Dhanush will be called Suruli. The film’s first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu were released in February. It should be noted that the makers wrapped up the shooting last year. Produced by Y Not Studios, it was expected that the film will hit the big screens this year. The release might be delayed owing to the pandemic situation.

Check the official Tweet here:

Santosh Narayanan has composed the film’s music. With the pictures that were leaked online, it was already revealed that Dhanush will be seen with a thick mustache, resembling Superstar Rajinikanth's look from Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta. The film has Mollywood budding star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead with Joju George and Kalaiyarasan playing supporting characters. Popular Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who shot to fame after appearing in the series Game Of Thrones, will be seen playing a key role in Jagame Thandhiran.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career
Ashish Chanchlani: From engineering to financial troubles to becoming a top YouTuber
Times Tara Sutaria took the internet by storm
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Aishwarya Sakhuja & Rohit Nag on love, battling drug resistance tuberculosis
Interesting things to know about Arjun Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor’s beauty and fitness secrets REVEALED

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement