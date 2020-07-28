Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Makers unveil first single Rakita Rakita on the actor’s birthday

Composed by Santosh Narayan, the song’s lyrics were penned by Rowdy Baby fame Dhee-Vivek and sung by Dhanush himself.

It was announced a couple of days back by the makers that the first single track Rakita Rakita from Dhanush’s upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram will be unveiled on his birthday. Taking to social media, Y Not Studios, who is producing the film, released the song, which received with a tremendous cheer from the audience. Composed by Santosh Narayan, the song’s lyrics were penned by Rowdy Baby fame Dhee-Vivek and sung by Dhanush himself.

Sharing the song, Santosh Narayan and Karthik Subbaraj wished Dhanush a happy birthday. In a jiffy, the foot-tapping number took over the internet and it is now going viral as fans are sharing it across all social media platforms. Jagame Thandhiram, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, will have Dhanush playing a gangster. The film was wrapped up in the month of February. The makers resumed with the film’s post-production work after the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission to filmmakers to resume with the work of movies.

Jagame Thandhiram will be released in Tamil and Telugu and it has Mollywood star Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the female lead. Joju George and Kalaiyarasan are playing supporting characters. Popular Hollywood actor James Cosmo, who appeared in the series Game Of Thrones, will be seen playing a key role in Jagame Thandhiran. Recently, the makers revealed that several OTT platforms approached them for a direct digital release and Dhanush has not yet decided on it.

