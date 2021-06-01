Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram: Trailer of the Karthik Subbaraj directorial promises an intense gangster flick

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram has British actor James Cosmo of Game Of Thrones fame playing a key role.

It was announced by Karthik Subbaraj on his Twitter space yesterday that the trailer of his upcoming film Jagame Thandhiram will be released today and now the trailer is dropped by the makers. The trailer promises an intense gangster flick what happens outside India. It shows Dhanush in a rural avatar with thick moustache. It also gives us a glimpse of Aishwarya Lekshmi’s look in the film. It goes without saying that the two-and-a-half-minute long video promises an intense gangster film.

The trailer shows Dhanush as a rural thug who goes all the way to a foreign country and establishes his territory there. It also shows us a short glimpse of Dhanush’s jaw dropping dance and stunt sequences. Jagame Thandhiram is touted to be a gangster flick and it has Aishwarya Lekshmi as the leading lady. Jagame Thandhiram will get a direct release on Netflix on June 18, 2021.

Jagame Thandhiram made the headlines recently after the fans of the Asuran actor demanded the makers to release the film in theatres and not on OTT platform. A video of the fans mounting posters in districts across Tamil Nadu demanding a theatrical release surfaced online, after which Dhanush tweeted an update saying that he was also hoping for the same. However, due to the lockdown to contain the pandemic situation, the makers announced that the film will be released on OTT platform. Jagame Thandhiram has music by Santhosh Narayan. British actor James Cosmo of Game Of Thrones fame will be seen playing a key role in the film.

Credits :YouTube

