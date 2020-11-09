Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhitam: Makers to RELEASE the second video song on THIS date

It has been revealed that the second video song from Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram titled Bujji will be released on November 13.

After hinting at an official update for the most anticipated Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, the makers have now revealed that they will release the second video song of the film on November 13. Titled Bujji, it is expected that the song will be a treat given the fact that the previous song Rakita Rakita was a huge hit. Since the makers of the gangster flick are updating about the film after a while, all eyes are on the makers now.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film was wrapped up in the month of February. The makers resumed with the film’s post production work after the Tamil Nadu Government granted permission to filmmakers to resume with the post production work of movies. It was reported that the film will get a direct release on OTT platforms. However, the makers dismissed the rumours and stated that they will release the film only when theatres in Tamil Nadu reopen for public.

The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu and the makers announced that the single track will also be released in both the languages. The film’s first look and motion poster in Tamil and Telugu were released in February when the makers wrapped up the shooting. Produced by Y Not Studios, it was expected that the film will hit the big screens this year. The release might be delayed owing to the pandemic situation. Santosh Narayanan has composed the film’s music.

