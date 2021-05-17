Dhanush’s Karnan: Actor Lal explains why he chose not to dub for his role in the Mari Selvaraj directorial

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan has Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, while Lal was seen as a close aide of Dhanush.

Mollywood actor Lal played one of the key roles in the recently released Kollywood film Karnan. He was seen playing as a close aide of Dhanush. He was lauded by critics and fans alike for his realistic performance. However, people have been taking to social media to know the reason for Lal choosing not to dub for his role in the film. Explaining the reason, Lal issued a note, where he mentioned that the Tirunelveli Tamil is different from Chennai Tamil.

He wrote, “Many of you have been asking me as to why I have not lent my own voice for Yema Raja in Karnan. As you all know, Karnan is set in the backdrop of Tirunelveli; the dialect of Tamil spoken in Tirunelveli is very different from the Tamil spoken in Chennai. Even in Malayalam, if one is asked to speak in Thrissur dialect, it often ends up being a mere imitation, and nothing close to how native of Thrissur would speak. As I did not want to give anything less than my 100% for this movie, I was sceptical.”

He further added that he went to the studio to try and dub for his role, but decided not to do it. He wrote, “Due to persistence of the crew including director Mari Selvaraj Sir and Producer Kalaipuli S Thanu Sir, I did go to Chennai for the dubbing sessions. However, it was for the good of the film, and also at my request, that the voice of a Tirunelveli native was used.”

