  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dhanush’s Karnan: Kalaippuli S Thanu shares an intensive making video of the Mari Selvaraj directorial

In the video, what we see is the crew working on the film’s sets with a foot-tapping traditional Tamil music as BGM. The video ends with Dhanush climing on top of a hill with a sword in his hand.
3447 reads Mumbai Updated: July 28, 2020 07:10 pm
Dhanush’s Karnan Kalaippuli S Thanu shares an intensive making video of the Mari Selvaraj directorialDhanush’s Karnan Kalaippuli S Thanu shares an intensive making video of the Mari Selvaraj directorial
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the 37th birthday of Kollywood actor Dhanush, the makers of his upcoming film Karnan took to social media and shared a glimpse of the film’s making. At a time when the film’s title look is still on the top trending, this video has come up as yet another treat to the fans of actor Dhanush. Sharing the video on Twitter, the producer wrote on Twitter, “Here is the birthday gift to @dhanushkraja from #TeamKarnan @mari_selvaraj @Music_Santhosh . #RajaMelam, A glimpse into the making of Karnan and the Title Reveal. #HappyBirthdayDhanush #Karnan #D37”

In the video, what we see is the crew working on the film’s sets with a foot-tapping traditional Tamil music as BGM. The video ends with Dhanush climing on top of a hill with a sword in his hand. Helmed by critically acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, the film is bankrolled by Thanu’s home banner V creations. Earlier in the morning, the producer shared the film’s title poster and it took over the internet. Some reports suggest that the film will be a rural drama and it has Mollywood actor Lal playing a key role.

Also Read: Dhanush’s Karnan: Makers of the Mari Selvaraj directorial unveil title look poster

As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. 96 famed actor Gauri Kishan will be seen playing a key role in the film. Meanwhile, the makers of Dhanush’s yet another upcoming film titled Jagame Thandhiram revealed the first single track of the film titled Rakita Rakita on his birthday.

Watch video here: 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Pinkvilla Rewind: What Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor eat in an entire day
Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Things revealed by the actors about their bond
Mostlysane aka Prajakta Koli on acting debut, sexism, trolls & competing with Bhuvan, Nick, Ashish
Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list till date and what they are up to now; Find out
Kriti Sanon on her family, nepotism, losing films to starkids, chemistry with Sushant Singh Rajput
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement