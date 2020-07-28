Dhanush’s Karnan: Kalaippuli S Thanu shares an intensive making video of the Mari Selvaraj directorial

In the video, what we see is the crew working on the film’s sets with a foot-tapping traditional Tamil music as BGM. The video ends with Dhanush climing on top of a hill with a sword in his hand.

On the 37th birthday of Kollywood actor Dhanush, the makers of his upcoming film Karnan took to social media and shared a glimpse of the film’s making. At a time when the film’s title look is still on the top trending, this video has come up as yet another treat to the fans of actor Dhanush. Sharing the video on Twitter, the producer wrote on Twitter, “Here is the birthday gift to @dhanushkraja from #TeamKarnan @mari_selvaraj @Music_Santhosh . #RajaMelam, A glimpse into the making of Karnan and the Title Reveal. #HappyBirthdayDhanush #Karnan #D37”

Helmed by critically acclaimed director Mari Selvaraj, the film is bankrolled by Thanu's home banner V creations. Earlier in the morning, the producer shared the film's title poster and it took over the internet. Some reports suggest that the film will be a rural drama and it has Mollywood actor Lal playing a key role.

As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. 96 famed actor Gauri Kishan will be seen playing a key role in the film. Meanwhile, the makers of Dhanush’s yet another upcoming film titled Jagame Thandhiram revealed the first single track of the film titled Rakita Rakita on his birthday.

