Dhanush’s Karnan: Makers of Mari Selvaraj directorial change factual error pointed out by Udhayanidhi Stalin
It has been almost a week since the release of Dhanush’s Karnan. While celebrities and fans are heaping praises about the film, it is seeing a steady run at theatres. However, Kollywood actor and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin took to his Twitter space and pointed out that there was an error in the film. He stated that he liked the film and lauded the makers for it and the makers promised to change the portion with the factual error.
‘கர்ணன்’ பார்த்தேன். ஒடுக்கப்பட்ட மக்களின் வலியையும், மறுக்கப்பட்ட அவர்களின் உரிமையையும் மிகைப்படுத்துதல் இன்றி எடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இப்படம் கொண்டாடப்பட வேண்டியது. நண்பர் @dhanushkraja,அண்ணன் @theVcreations, இயக்குநர்@mari_selvaraj மூவரிடமும் பேசி அன்பையும் வாழ்த்தையும் தெரிவித்தேன்.
— Udhay (@Udhaystalin) April 13, 2021
After Udhayanidhi’s pointing out of the error, the makers changed the portion to "90-galin pirpagudhiyilirundhu," which translates to "In the late 90s". Karnan is directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Mari Selvaraj. Starring Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan in the lead roles, Karnan also has 96 famed actress Gauri Kishan and Mollywood actor Lal in key supporting roles. The film earlier ran into trouble after a particular community expressed that a song’s lyrics were offensive. Later, the makers changed the song after which the issue was sorted.