Dhanush’s Karnan: Makers of the Mari Selvaraj directorial to restart the shooting schedule on November 25?

Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj, and it has Dhanush as the lead actor.

It has been a while since we hearing an official update from the makers of Dhanush’s Karnan. While we know that the film’s shooting is almost over, it is now being reported that the makers are all set to restart the shooting process to touch up a few portions. Apparently, they will start the shooting on November 25. However, an official update regarding the same is yet to be made by the makers and it is expected that they will do it soon.

Meanwhile, on the birthday of the film’s lead actor Dhanush, the title look was unveiled. Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is bankrolling the film under V Creations, unveiled the poster on his Twitter space. In the poster, what we see is a sword, which is being held by many hands. Karnan is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. Gouri Kishan, who shot to fame after her role as young Jaanu in Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96, will be seen playing a key role in Karnan.

Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Mollywood actor Lal playing a key role. As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. Meanwhile, the makers of Dhanush’s yet another upcoming film titled Jagame Thandhiram revealed the second single track of the film titled Bujji. The makers of his next film with Karthik Naren revealed that the film will have Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady.

Credits :The Times Of India

