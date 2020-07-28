  1. Home
Dhanush’s Karnan: Makers of the Mari Selvaraj directorial unveil title look poster

Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is bankrolling the film under V Creations, unveiled the poster on his Twitter space. In the poster, what we see is a sword, which is being held by many hands.
At a time when social media is flooded with wishes and messages for Dhanush for his birthday today, the makers of his upcoming film Karnan have now unveiled the film’s title poster on social media. Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is bankrolling the film under V Creations, unveiled the poster on his Twitter space. In the poster, what we see is a sword, which is being held by many hands. While revealing the poster, the producer also announced that the film’s glimpse will be published today at 5:55 pm.

Thanu wrote on Twitter, “Happy birthday to my dear brother Dhanush. As a birthday gift to @dhanushkraja from #TeamKarnan The title look and a glimpse into the making of #Karnan will be released on my YouTube Channel at 5.55 pm today. #HappyBirthdayDhanush”. Karnan is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj. Gouri Kishan, who shot to fame after her role as young Jaanu in Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi starrer 96, will be seen playing a key role in Karnan.

Check out the Tweet here:

Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Mollywood actor Lal playing a key role. As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. Meanwhile, the makers of Dhanush’s yet another upcoming film titled Jagame Thandhiram revealed the first single track of the film titled Rakita Rakita on his birthday. It is expected that the makers of his next film with Karthik Naren will also come up with an interesting update.

