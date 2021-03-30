Dhanush’s Karnan: Makers to release the fourth song tomorrow; Santhosh Narayanan promises a special surprise

Santhosh Narayanan took to his Twitter space and shared an intense poster of Dhanush while revealing that the third song will be released tomorrow.

The makers of Dhanush’s Karnan are on a roll of releasing new updates every week. While fans are still elated with the first three songs namely Karnan Azhaippu, Manjarathi Puranam and Thattan Thattan, the makers have now announced that they will be revealing the fourth single titled Uttra Dheega Yeppov. Along with the announcement, the makers also shared an intense poster of Dhanush. The film has music composed by sensational music director Santhosh Narayanan.

Taking to his Twitter space, Santhosh has revealed that there will be a special surprise with this song and hinted at a connect with his recently released independent song Enjoy Enjaami. Recently, the film made the headlines after the director Mari Selvaraj announced the change of the second song’s title to Manjarathi Puranam from Pandaarathi Puranam after receiving a huge backlash from a section of people. He said in the note, “I thank my fans for supporting ever since the shooting of Karnan began. The love you show towards me has also taught me to be responsible while performing my job. The song Pandarathi Puranam was also created with respecting the values of people.”

Apart from Dhanush and Rajisha Vijayan, Karnan stars Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Lal, Natarajan Subramanian, Yogi Babu, Alagamperumal, Gouri G Kishan among others in the key roles. The team wrapped up the shooting on 9th December and the makers had announced that the film will hit the big screens on April 9th.

