Dhanush’s Karnan Makers to unveil first look poster and glimpse on the actor’s birthday

At a time when makers of Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram have promised to give out an update on his birthday on July 28, now the makers of his next film titled Karnan have also revealed that the actor’s first look for the film, and a glimpse of the film’s making will be unveiled on his birthday. It should be noted that GV Prakash, who has composed music for Dhanush’s yet another upcoming movie with Karthik Naren has also revealed that there will be an update about the film on his birthday.

While reports about the Asuran actor’s reunion with Vetri Maaran surfaced a couple of days back, an official update about the same can be expected tomorrow. Karnan, which is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanus home banner V creations. So far, the makers have revealed few photos from the sets of the film. Dhanush had also shared his photo from the sets, where he can be seen with a sword.

Check out Kalaippuli S Thanu's Tweet here:

96 famed actor Gouri Kishan, who played young Jaanu in the film, will be seen playing a key role in Karnan. Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Mollywood actor Lal playing a key role. The film is one of the highly anticipated ones as the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike. Since Karnan has a power-packed cast list, it is expected that this film will turn out to be a milestone for Kollywood.

