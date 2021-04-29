Dhanush’s Karnan: The Mari Selvaraj directorial to be remade in Telugu?

Karnan, directed by Mari Selvaraj is based on a real life incident that happened in Tamil Nadu.

Dhanush’s recent film Karnan received a massive applaud by fans and critics alike. While fans are still not out of the film’s impact, a report has now come up stating that the film is all set to be remade in Telugu. According to a report in The Times Of India, Popular Tollywood producer Bellamkonda Suresh has bagged the Telugu remake rights. Hearsay has that the Telugu remake will have Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas in the lead role.

It is expected that the official announcement regarding the Karnan remake will be made soon. In the original version, Dhanush played the role of a social fighter from a rural background who battles for his village and their rights. The film was based on a real-life incident that happened in Tamil Nadu. Rajisha Vijayan made her Tamil debut with Karnan, while Mollywood actor Lal and Yogi Babu were seen playing the key roles. Dhanush’s previous film Asuran is also being remade in Telugu with Venkatesh Daggubati and Priya Mani in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently revealed that he will be collaborating with Mari Selvaraj yet again. Some reports suggest that the film will be a sequel to Karnan, while no official update on the sequel is made yet. Dhanush is currently waiting for the release of his gangster flick titled Jagame Thandhiram. He is currently in the US shooting for his Hollywood film titled Gray Man. He has other films including Naane Varuven and Aayirathil Oruvan – 2 with Selvaraghavan and the yet to be titled film with Karthcik Naren.

