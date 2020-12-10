Dhanush’s Karnan: Mari Selvaraj posts a heartfelt note thanking the cast and crew for their dedication

Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady and Mollywood actor Lal will be seen playing a key role.

Yesterday, Dhanush shared a photo with director Mari Selvaraj from the sets of Karnan and stated that the film’s shooting has been wrapped up. He also thanked the director for the great creation. Now, the director has shared some photos and a heart felt thank you note to all the cast and crew members of the film. One of the photos was with Dhanush, and the other was a crew member. As soon as he shared the photos, fans shared them across all social media platforms.

Sharing the photos, the director wrote, “A film I hold so dear and important, Karnan. A film that demanded the greatest diligence from me and everyone who journeyed together with it despite these testing and uncertain times. To everyone who embraced the film and made this possible, to Dhanush sir, my producer, artists, technicians, assistant directors and my village people, a deep felt thanks to all of you. I am grateful to you all for having made this the greatest and most memorable journey.”

Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Mollywood actor Lal playing a key role. As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. The film also stars Gauri Kishan of 96 fame in a key role, while popular Mollywood star Rajisha Vijayan will be seen as the leading lady.

