Dhanush’s Karnan: Rajisha Vijayan shares BTS PHOTO of the Mari Selvaraj directorial; See post

Rajisha Vijayan, who is playing the leading lady in Dhanush's Karnan directed by Mari Selvaraj, shared a BTS photo from the film on her Twitter space.
At a time when we are waiting to know more updates about Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan, Rajisha Vijayan took to her Twitter space and shared a BTS photo from the film’s sets. The photo was taken when the film was being shot before the pandemic situation gripped the state of Tamil Nadu. Sharing the photo, Rajisha relived her memories when the film was being shot. In the photo, we can see Dhanush and Yogi Babu looking at the screen, as the director is seen instructing.

Touted to be a rural drama, Karnan has Mollywood actor Lal, 96 fame actor Gouri Kishan playing in key roles. As the director’s previous movie Pariyerum Perumal was lauded by fans and critics alike, Karnan is one of the highly anticipated films in Kollywood. On Dhanush’s birthday the producer Kalaippuli S Thanu shared a making video of the film, where the crew was seen working on the sets of the film.

Karnan, which is directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, is bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu's home banner V creations. The makers have also revealed few photos from the sets of the film. Dhanush had also shared his photo from the sets, where he can be seen with a sword. A set of photos from the sets were also released by Rajisha when the film’s shooting process was going on.

