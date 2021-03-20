Dhanush’s Karnan: Teaser of Mari Selvaraj directorial to be revealed on March 23; New poster released

Karnan has Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady, while Gauri Kishan and Mollywood actor Lal will be seen playing key supporting roles.

At a time when we are all waiting to watch the upcoming film of Dhanush titled Karnan on the big screens, an exciting update is now revealed by the makers which has made the fans go gaga. Director Mari Selvaraj took to his Twitter space and shared a new intense poster while announcing that the teaser will be released on March 23. This news is in deed an exciting one to the fans of Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj.

Apart from Dhanush, the film has Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady while Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Lal, Natarajan Subramanian, Yogi Babu, Alagamperumal, Gouri G Kishan will be seen playing some key supporting roles. The team wrapped up the shooting on 9th December and the makers had announced that the film will hit the big screens on April 9th. Three songs were released by the makers so far and all the three songs turned out to be huge hits.

See the post here:

Also Read: South Newsmakers Of The Week: Alia Bhatt’s first look as Sita in RRR to Thala Ajith’s Valimai update

Meanwhile, Dhanush has a huge line up of films in his kitty including a Hollywood and a Bollywood film. As far as Kollywood is concerned, it was announced recently that his film with Karthik Subbaraj will get a direct release on OTT platform. A few weeks back, it was announced that two shooting schedules of his film with Malavika Mohanan was wrapped up. The Maari actor recently took social media by storm after he revealed that the cult classic Kollywood film Aayirathil Oruvan is getting a remake and it will be directed by Selvaraghavan.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×