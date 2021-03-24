Dhanush’s Karnan: Teaser of the Mari Selvaraj directorial promises an intriguing tale of the oppressed

Karnan marks Mari Selvaraj's second film after Pariyerum Perumal and it is based on a real-life incident that happened in an estate near Tirunelveli.

After a long wait, the teaser of actor Dhanush’s upcoming film Karnan was released on Tuesday. The 2-minute long teaser is full of metaphors that indicate the fight of the oppressed. It shows Dhanush as a warrior who fights for his people. Though the teaser has only a few violent scenes, it is understood that a blood-soaked war drama is on the cards. The teaser shows Dhanush as a savior who arrives on a horse with a sword in his hand when his name was called out.

Directed by Mari Selvaraj, Karnan is all set to hit the big screens on April 9. It has Rajisha Vijayan as the leading lady, while Mollywood’s veteran actor Lal will be seen playing a key supporting role. It also has 96 famed actresses Gauri Kishan in a key role. Apart from the intense teaser, three songs were released by the makers earlier. All three songs gave us glimpses of the film and the actors and they all turned out to be huge hits.

Other than Karnan, Dhanush has a huge line up of films in his pipeline including a Hollywood and a Bollywood film. As far as Kollywood is concerned, it was announced recently that his film with Karthik Subbaraj will get a direct release on OTT platform. A few weeks back, it was announced that two shooting schedules of his film with Malavika Mohanan was wrapped up. The Maari actor recently took social media by storm after he revealed that the cult classic Kollywood film Aayirathil Oruvan is getting a remake and it will be directed by Selvaraghavan.

