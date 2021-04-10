Dhanush’s Karnan: Vijay Sethupathi reviews the Mari Selvaraj directorial; Says it’s a must watch film
Amidst a huge expectation, Dhanush’s Karnan hit the big screens yesterday. After the film’s release, fans took social media by storm with their positive reviews. Now, Vijay Sethupathi has posted his review of the film on his Twitter space. Calling the film a ‘must-watch’, Vijay Sethupathi expressed how much he loved it. He wrote on his Twitter space, “#Karnan excellent movie... Dont Miss it. @mari_selvaraj @dhanushkraja @theVcreations @Music_Santhosh”.
#Karnan excellent movie... Dont Miss it.@mari_selvaraj @dhanushkraja @theVcreations @Music_Santhosh pic.twitter.com/m0YS1KcNjX
— VijaySethupathi (@VijaySethuOffl) April 10, 2021
Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in the Tollywood film Uppena, while in Kollywood, he was seen in Master. Both the films had him as the main antagonist. Vijay Sethupathi is currently busy with the shooting of his next film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara. Dhanush, meanwhile, has an interesting line up of films in his kitty including the Hollywood film The Grey Man, Bollywood film Atrangi Re and the yet to be titled Tamil film directed by Karthick Naren with Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady. He also has Jagame Thandhiram directed by Karthik Subbaraj, which will be released directly on Netflix.