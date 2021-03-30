Dhanush’s Naane Varuven: Selvaraghavan spills the beans about the shooting process

Selvaraghavan took to his Twitter space and announced that he is gearing up to start the shooting process of his next with Dhanush titled Naane Varuven.

We all know by now that Dhanush and Selvaraghavan are collaborating for two films. While one is the sequel of the cult classic Kollywood film Aayirathil Oruvan, the other one titled Naane Varuven was announced a couple of months back. Now, Slevaraghavan has shared a post on his Twitter space while spilling the beans about the film and stated that he is gearing up for the shooting. He also stated that he has never worked on such a large scale for a pre production process.

Selvaraghavan wrote, “Never worked on a preproduction of this scale! Gearing up for the shoot! #Naanevaruven” In January, Selvaraghavan and Dhanush announced on social media that their next film’s title will be revealed as a Pongal surprise. Along with the title announcement, the makers also shared Dhanush’s first look poster. It is expected that more details regarding the film’s cast and crew will also be revealed soon.

See the Tweet here:

Never worked on a preproduction of this scale ! Gearing up for the shoot ! #Naanevaruven pic.twitter.com/8Yr2V0FGfS — selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) March 30, 2021

Announcing the news about the collaboration, Selvaraghavan wrote on his social media space a couple of weeks back, “Extremely happy to join hands for 8th time with @thisisysr !! @dhanushkraja Kalaippuli S Thanu @theVcreations” Kalaippuli S Thanu, who is bankrolling the project shared the tweet and wrote, “I am delighted to reunite with this hugely successful alliance. @dhanushkraja @selvaraghavan @thisisysr”. Music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja agreed that it felt great for him too, to join hands with them again.

