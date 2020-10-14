Dhanush’s next with director Mithran Jawahar to have Anirudh Ravichander to compose music?

Dhanush and director Jawahar Mithran will be joining hands for the fourth time for this yet to be titled film.

By now, we all know that Dhanush is joining hands with Mithran Jawahar for his next film. Now, a new report has come up stating that the film will have music composed by sensational music director Anirudh Ravichander. While there’s no official confirmation about the film, this new report has come as an exciting one as it will mark the reunion of the actor-composer duo. An official announcement about the film and the cast and crew is expected to be made soon.

It was reported earlier that the film will have Hansika Motwani as the leading lady, while Malavika Mohanan hinted at a possible collaboration with Dhanush. Some reports suggested that Sun Pictures will bankroll the film. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Reportedly, Dhanush himself has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.

Also Read: Nayanthara and Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama makers RELEASE an unseen fight sequence; Watch

Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his two films – Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj and Karnan by Mari Selvaraj. While the former is touted to be a gangster flick, the latter is a rural drama. His next film will be with Karthick Naren. He also has a film with Karthik Naren’s yet to be titled film in his kitty. Media reports suggest that he will be joining hands with Vetrimaaran and his brother Selvaraghavan after the lockdown is lifted. More official details about his next films are still awaited.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×