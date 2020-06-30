Dhanush’s next directorial Naan Rudran with Nagarjuna will be Baahubali of Tamil cinema, says Sean Roldan

Naan Rudran will be Tamil-Telugu bilingual film which will have Dhanush as the lead actor with an ensemble of star cast including Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth for other key roles.

When Dhanush was busy with the shooting of Vetrimaaran’s Asuran, some media reports suggested that he will be starting his next directorial venture soon. Post Asuran, reports emerged stating that the actor started the shooting of his directorial venture. Titled Naan Rudran, the film is set in pre independence era. Talking about the film with The Times Of India, music director Sean Roldan revealed that the film will be a landmark for Tamil cinema and it will be like a Baahubali of Kollywood.

"Everyone would have seen Dhanush's avatar as a great director with this film. He is an equally great director and the audience will get to see that soon. There are a lot of surprises in store from him. If the film gets completed, I am sure it would be a turning point in Tamil cinema. I am confident that just as Baahubali changed the course of Telugu cinema, this film will do the same,” He was quoted as saying by the English daily.

According to media reports, Naan Rudran will be Tamil-Telugu bilingual film which will have Dhanush as the lead actor with an ensemble of star cast including Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth for other key roles. An official announcement on the project is still awaited. It will be produced by Thenandal Studios and it is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. In an earlier interview, Nagarjuna had opened up about his role in the film. He stated that he would be seen as someone from 600 years ago.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×