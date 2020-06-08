Dhanush’s next directorial venture to star Nagarjuna and Aditi Rao Hydari?

After Pa Paandiyan, Dhanush's next directorial venture is all set to be started with a power-packed cast list inlcuding Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, SJ Suryah.

Last year, reports about Dhanush’s next directorial venture made the rounds on social media. However, Dhanush’s team cleared the air saying that the actor was busy with the shooting of Vetrimaaran’s Asuran and that his directorial venture has been put on hold. Now, new media reports have emerged saying that the critically acclaimed actor is all set to direct his second film. Hearsay has that the film will be titled Naan Rudran and it will be set in the pre-independence era.

It is also being reported that the film will have Dhanush as the lead actor with an ensemble of star cast including Nagarjuna, Aditi Rao Hydari, SJ Suryah, Sarathkumar, Srikanth for other key roles. An official announcement on the project is still awaited. It will be produced by Thenandal Studios and it is a Tamil-Telugu bilingual. In an earlier interview, Nagarjuna had opened up about his role in the film. He stated that he would be seen as someone from 600 years ago.

"It's a period drama and this role is extra special to me because I've attempted something I've never done before. I play a character which goes 600 years back in time. It's an interesting role," The Times Of India quoted him as saying. Meanwhile, Dhanush will be next in Karthik Subbaraj directorial Jagame Thanthiram. He also has Mari Selvaraj directorial Karnan in his kitty. Dhanush’s first directorial venture was Paa Pandiyan, which received positive reviews from critics.

