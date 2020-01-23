Dhanush’s next film to be directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures

While fans of actor Dhanush are still on a Pattas high, it has now been revealed that the actor’s next film, tentatively titled D44, will be directed by Mithran Jawahar. According to latest reports, the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Reportedly, Dhanush himself has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.

It is to be noted that Dhanush had already taken up the role of writing story and dialogues for VIP - 2 and he wrote the story for Pa Pandi. Meanwhile, Pattas, in which Dhanush was seen in dual roles, had Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner the film had Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth in key roles and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra played the antagonist.

That’s a wrap for D40. One of the quickest films I have done. It was a pleasure to work with such a quirky , sensible and visionary film maker like @karthiksubbaraj this one is going to be special. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s film with Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up recently. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. It is being speculated that the film will be named Suruli. Though the makers have not dismissed the title, they have not confirmed it. Dhanush has also started the shooting of his next film, Karnan in Tirunelveli. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.