Dhanush’s next film to be directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures

If reports are to be believed, actor Dhanush will be joining hands with director Mithran Jawahar for his next film, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.
5358 reads Mumbai
Dhanush’s next film to be directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun PicturesDhanush’s next film to be directed by Mithran Jawahar and produced by Sun Pictures
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

While fans of actor Dhanush are still on a Pattas high, it has now been revealed that the actor’s next film, tentatively titled D44, will be directed by Mithran Jawahar. According to latest reports, the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Reportedly, Dhanush himself has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film.

It is to be noted that Dhanush had already taken up the role of writing story and dialogues for VIP - 2 and he wrote the story for Pa Pandi. Meanwhile, Pattas, in which Dhanush was seen in dual roles, had Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner the film had Jagapathi Babu and Munishkanth in key roles and Tollywood actor Naveen Chandra played the antagonist.

Meanwhile, Dhanush’s film with Karthik Subbaraj was wrapped up recently. The film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. It is being speculated that the film will be named Suruli. Though the makers have not dismissed the title, they have not confirmed it. Dhanush has also started the shooting of his next film, Karnan in Tirunelveli. Directed by Pariyerum Perumal fame Mari Selvaraj, the film is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu.

Credits :Behindwoods

"Stay in sync with the latest and hottest" & "SUBSCRIBE TO PINKVILLA"

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement