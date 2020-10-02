Dhanush’s next film directed by Mithran Jawahar to be bankrolled by Sun Pictures?

It was also anticipated that Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady in the film as she hinted at her possible collaboration with Dhanush.

It is known that Dhanush will be joining hands with Karthick Naren for his next film. Now, a new report suggests that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, who bankrolled Rajinikanth’s previous films Petta and 2.0. According to the earlier reports, the film will have Hansika Motwani as the female lead. While there has been no official report about the same, the news is being shared widely by the fans of Dhanush.

It was also anticipated that Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading lady in the film as she hinted at her possible collaboration with Dhanush. Mithran Jawahar and Dhanush have earlier worked together in films Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Uthama Puthiran and Kutty. Reportedly, Dhanush himself has penned the story, screenplay and dialogues for the film. Hansika Motwani and Dhanush have shared the screen space in the film Mappillai.

Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan’s messy hairdo in his latest post is making his fans fall in love with him all over again

Meanwhile, Dhanush is awaiting the release of his two films – Jagame Thandhiram by Karthik Subbaraj and Karnan by Mari Selvaraj. While the former is touted to be a gangster flick, the latter is a rural drama. His next film will be with Karthick Naren. Media reports suggest that he will be joining hands with Vetrimaaran and his brother Selvaraghavan after the lockdown is lifted. More official details about his next films are still awaited.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×